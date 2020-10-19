Mayoral Mask Mandate Issued for City of Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Mayor Tim Mahoney issuing a mask mandate for the city of Fargo just two weeks after casting the deciding vote against one at the city commission meeting.

According to the mandate in the state of emergency, every person should wear a mask indoors & outdoors when they are exposed to non-household members and cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

The mandate takes effect immediately and lasts until the state of emergency ends.

There is still no penalty for non-compliance.

Mahoney is also now saying that he is in favor of a statewide mask mandate.

He has been largely supportive of the approach to the COVID-19 pandemic taken by Gov. Doug Burgum, who has left much of the policy making up to local leaders.

Mahoney says “something dramatic” needs to be done in Fargo because positivity rates have been as high as 25% at some testing sites.