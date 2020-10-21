Dashboard Shows You Wait Times At Cass County Voting Sites

FARGO, N.D. — If you are heading out to one of the early voting sites in Cass County but want to avoid long lines, you’ll want to check the dashboard.

The voting tool developed by the Cass County Information Technology Department will show you the approximate wait time at each polling location.

It’s a good way to help keep voters socially distanced as much as possible.

You can find the dashboard under the election section of Cass County’s website.

There is also a mobile version available for your smart phone.

Early voting started Monday at three locations in Fargo and West Fargo.

More sites will be added next Monday.