Face Masks Now “Strongly Encouraged” In West Fargo After Commission Vote

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The wearing of face masks is now being strongly encouraged in West Fargo.

West Fargo City Commission voting 4-1 tonight in a special meeting to approve the city’s COVID-19 New Mask Strategy.

The only “no” vote was from Commissioner Mandy George.

Masks are recommended for everyone in West Fargo indoors and outdoors around non-household members and when you cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance.

Like similar action taken this week by Fargo’s mayor, there is no penalty for non-compliance.

It takes effect tonight at 7.

It will remain in effect until Governor Doug Burgum modifies the North Dakota Smart Restart Plan or the state of emergency has ended.

Commission President Bernie Dardis asking people to pay tribute to the men and women we have lost so far to COVID-19.