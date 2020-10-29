LIVE: Real Men Wear Pink

He's in the pink to keep you in it too.

Realtor Kyle Olson is decking himself out for deliveries in head- to-toe, dapper pink style.

In exchange for a one hundred dollar donation to his Real Men Wear Pink campaign, he will deliver a box of donuts to your business wearing his pink suit.

Olson joined the fight against breast cancer when his cousin was diagnosed at 19 years old.

Since then, she’s gone on to remission and had two children.

If he hits his fundraising goal, Olson is vowing to roam downtown Fargo in full pink attire for photo opps.

Olson joined the Morning Show live via Zoom to talk with Emily Welker about his fundraising efforts and how you can help.

KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec is also raising money for Real Men Wear Pink.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, check out this link:

http://main.acsevents.org/goto/KyleOlson