LIVE: STRONG Challenge

Stop being sick and tired with a new service from the YWCA of Cass-Clay.

The holidays are hot on our heels, and if that makes you feel like running away, maybe that’s a good thing.

After all, it would constitute some of the only running a lot of us have done lately.

The months and months of the pandemic are stretching out both before and ahead of us in a way that’s making a lot of folks feel exhausted.

So next week, the YWCA of Cass-Clay is launching a new free service to get you moving and motivated again.

It’s called the STRONG challenge, and it features free motivating texts and workouts to get you up and moving for just 20 minutes a day, 5 days a week.

It’s something you can do at home, on your own or with family and friends virtually.

The YWCA’s Katelyn Whittenburg joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about why it’s so exhausting to wait out the pandemic and what a little bit of virtual encouragement can do for your outlook as we head into the cold weather season and the holidays.

To get started, just text 888-585-9622.