Pet Connection: Meet Alani

A Pumpkin-Spiced Kitty Needs A Home This Halloween Season

We’ve got a pumpkin-colored cat just in time for Halloween.

Alani came to the Humane Society of Otter Tail County in August. She soon gave birth to eight kittens, which is impressive for such a petite kitty. She’s only about 10 months old. But she’s ready for a good home ASAP. She’s a laid back cat. She spent time with other dogs and cats in her foster home, and she’s good with kids.

Plus, her adoption fee is only $30 plus tax.

If you’re REALLY into pumpkin-spiced cats like Alani, the humane society has about 20 in house looking for homes.

Check out Alani and other pets available by clicking here.

Our pair of purring pussycats from last week still need some love this morning. Cleo and Sorrell and both between one and two years old. They’re warming up to people and are showing off a playful side. They would do best if they were adopted together into a loving home. They’re find with kids who aren’t too wild, and could fit in wit ha nice dog.

They’re waiting for you at the Humane Society of the Lakes. Click here to find out more about them.