Pet Connection: Meet Sorrell & Cleo

Pair Of Adorable Young Cats Want A Home Together

If your home is as big as your heart, you could be the savior we need this week for Pet Connection. A pair of adorable kitties in the Lakes Country need a good home, hopefully together. Here’s The Humane Society of the Lakes.

If Sorrell and Cleo are the cats for you, click here to find out more about them.

Plus, our bunny from last week still needs someone to snuggle with this winter.