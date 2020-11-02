LIVE: Cooking for a Cause

They're cooking up something fun for you.

If you’re anything like us here at the Morning Show, you sailed blissfully through our Halloweekend on a sea of sugary candy and other ghoulish goodies.

But now that we’ve shaken off the sugar coma, we’re realizing we’re heading into Thanksgiving and the rest of the holidays without a clear plan for keeping on track with healthy food and fitness choices.

Fortunately, Family Wellness is here to help.

Their annual fundraising gala is going virtual, complete with a gourmet meal kit to take home to prepare for a fun family night while you watch the events unfold.

They’ll include the Junior Chief contestants from the Healthy Kids cooking competition helping out the Healthy Cooking Instructor, awards for the kids, and a silent auction.

Karsyn Wendt Zoomed in live from Family Wellness to talk about the gala and how the funds you can help raise will help out other families get access to fitness, healthy food, and other wellness programs.

For more information: