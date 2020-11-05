22 ND counties moved to moderate or high Covid-19 risk levels

BISMARCK, N.D. – Governor Doug Burgum moves eight counties from moderate to high risk for Covid-19.

They are Barnes, Grant, Kidder, Pembina, Rolette, Stutsman, Traill and Wells.

Counties moving from the low to moderate level are Billings, Burke, Cavalier, Divide, Griggs, Logan, Oliver, Pierce, Ransom, Renville, Sargent, Sheridan, Slope and Steele.

No counties in the state are in the low or new normal levels.

Officials are concerned with staffing issues in hospitals. They say there are no extra health care workers to bring in from other states.

KVRR asked Governor Burgum what it would take for him to do more to stop the spread of the virus other than raising counties’ risk levels like issuing a mask mandate or closing businesses.

“The best people in the position to do that are going to be our mayors and local elected officials, our school leaders, our parents. We can stop having a discussion on the role of government and start having a discussion on how do we build communities where people are enlightened enough to understand that their actions affect all those around them,” Burgum said.

North Dakota has started Reach to Resiliance with Sanford Health. Health care workers needing to talk about mental health issues can call 701-365-4920 from Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM to get help.