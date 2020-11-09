LIVE: Essentia Health Workers Asking for Public’s Help

Show the people who care for us when we're sick that we care about them in return.

If you’re feeling the strain of this long, long pandemic and the Covid-positive rates that stubbornly refuse to come down in our region, you’re not alone.

The folks we rely on to take care of us when we’re sick are also struggling.

Essentia Health workers are pulling extra shifts to try to meet the rising numbers of patients arriving daily to get care during the pandemic.

It’s costing them precious time at home with their families after an already-stressful stretch of months with little relief in sight.

The hours are long, the work is hard, and there is much to be concerned about as the long, cold winter starts to set in, forcing us all indoors and in close proximity, where people are likely to spread the coronavirus still further amongst themselves.

Essentia has put together a workplace area where providers can go to get some quiet time on the job, but that’s no substitute for a break in the workload.

And that’s where you can help.

Essentia’s Dr. Stefanie Gefroh-Ellison has some recommendations on specific, simple measures you can take right now, today, this very minute to spare strapped health care workers more stress.

She joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live via Zoom to talk about what we can all do to help out in the fight against the virus, and why you should make plans now to do a household-only Thanksgiving dinner.