Search Underway For Missing Hunter In Becker County

BECKER CO., Minn. — A large scale search is underway in Becker County for a missing hunter.

Sheriff Todd Glander says 58-year-old Paul Sandstrom of Blaine, Minnesota failed to meet his hunting party for lunch Sunday.

The group notified authorities about 4 hours later and a ground search continued until midnight.

It resumed this morning.

He was last seen in the Gardner Lake area, near Bad Medicine Lake in northern Becker County.

It is a heavily wooded area with several small lakes and ponds.