Smoking materials cause fire in Grand Forks apartment building

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Investigators say smoking was the cause of an apartment fire in Grand Forks, but the fire was caught before major damage was done.

Crews were called around 7 a.m. Tuesday 2403 27th Avenue South.

When they arrived they found the building smoking between the second and third floor balconies. They were able to quickly get the fire out before it spread inside the building.

Damage to the exterior is estimated at $10,000.

Residents were allowed to return by 10 a.m.