LIVE: Keeping Veterans Safe on Veterans Day

They're one of our most precious resources. Show them you care by keeping them safe while you honor their service.

The North Dakota Census reports that we’ve got more than 50,000 veterans alive in the state this year, but the number is dwindling.

That’s in part because they’re an aging population.

And local veterans are concerned about about the potential the pandemic could have to diminish their ranks still further.

That’s why veterans groups worked overtime this year to make sure we can still pay tribute to those hundreds of veterans to whom we owe so much.

While the annual ceremony inside the Fargo Civic Center is called off for 2020, there are still a lot of events set for Veterans Day all around the metro.

United Patriotic Bodies Commander Jason Hicks joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about why the region’s rising covid cases are so concerning for their members, and how you can show up for them this year.

Fargo Civic Center: 10:30 Parade, 4th Ave & 5th St N

Fargo: VFW stew at noon. Main floor and basement will be open/

AMVETs: SOS from 11:30 to 2pm (Limited seating)

Moorhead American Legion: Cookies, coffee and camaraderie-No Stew

Dilworth VFW- Stew at 1pm $5 TAKE OUT ONLY.

West Fargo VFW ceremony, flag raising at 1045, program at 11.