NDSU hosts Fall band concerts via live stream

No members of the public were allowed to attend

FARGO, N.D.– NDSU’s Challey School of Music hosted their Fall band concerts via live stream.

The Wind Symphony and University Band both performed, but were split into smaller groups to ensure social distancing.

Both groups also wore face masks and used covers on their instruments for the duration of their performance.

Several students were absent due to illness and were replaced by faculty.

“We’ve seen people that have been out of rehearsals and then back in rehearsals, and that has gone on right until the end here,” said Wind Symphony Conductor Warren D. Olfert.

You can find more information on NDSU’s upcoming performances on https://www.ndsu.edu/performingarts/calendar/