Moorhead Police investigate shooting

MOORHEAD, MN– Police are investigating a shooting that likely involved several people.

It isn’t believed that anyone was hurt and no arrests have been made.

Police responded to an apartment building in the 2400 block of 4th Ave. N for a disturbance shortly before 9:30 Friday night.

As officers were arriving, they were told that a shot had been fired.

Those that may have been responsible had left the scene.

Once the scene was secured, a bullet casing was found in a parking lot.

Police say early indications suggest that the people who were part of the incident are known to each other and they don’t believe that there’s a public safety risk.

They’re still working to identify potential suspects and victims.