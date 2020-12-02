Hole Much Larger Than Originally Thought Under Highway 10 in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A surprise is found under the pavement of eastbound Highway 10 in Moorhead.

Crews called in to repair a hole at milepost 1, east of 14th Street near the railroad overpass, discover it is much larger than originally thought.

The right lane has reopened but the left lane will be closed indefinitely.

MnDOT places the blame for the hole on the poor condition of the storm sewer system in that area.

Drivers should be ready for temporary closures and stops as repair work is done.