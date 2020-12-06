Two People Thrown From Vehicle in Moorhead During Chase That Hit 120 MPH

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two people are thrown from their vehicle during a high speed chase on I-94 from Fargo into Moorhead.

The chase began around 10 last night when they were spotted speeding near the University Drive exit in Fargo.

The driver hit the gas and the chase hit speeds of 120 miles per hour before they lost control just east of Exit 1B in Moorhead and hit the median.

The 34-year-old man ended up laying on the median and the 43-year-old woman was found on the westbound side of I-94.

They were taken to Sanford to be treated.

No names have been released and charges are pending.