Pet Connection: Meet Charlie

A bearded gentleman who can't wait to snuggle with you.

Beards are having a moment, it’s for sure.

As a matter of fact, their appeal is consistent both with men and with women these days.

Men love not having to shave, and women love them for their rugged lumberjack appeal.

But this bearded guy has other attractions, too.

Not only is he the strong silent type, he also doesn’t mind doing paperwork with you.

He also never bugs out on eating his vegetables.

Actually, he may just eat the bugs too while he’s at it.

He’s Charlie, the bearded dragon, and he comes to us from the wonderful folks at Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue.

Kritter Krazy’s Tasha Gorentz introduces us to the cold-blooded but warm-hearted Charlie on the Morning Show’s Pet Connection this week.