Man Wanted For Questioning In Grand Forks Death Arrested In Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A second person of interest in the death of a man in a Grand Forks hotel is arrested in Moorhead.

Police took Emanuel Garza into custody on unrelated warrants.

He is wanted for questioning along with Vincent Villarreal in the death of Jeffrey Shulzitski.

His body was found on December 5th inside a room at Budget Inn Express in Grand Forks.

Police say he died of homicidal violence.

Villarreal was last seen leaving the area on foot.

If you know where he may be, call police.