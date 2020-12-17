Minnesota tavern hit with fine, license suspension, vows to fight

Mission Tavern sign

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota Department of Health has taken enforcement action against a Crow Wing County business for violating Gov. Tim Walz’s order prohibiting bars and restaurants from allowing indoor dining.

State health officials say Mission Tavern in Merrifield allowed on-site consumption on Nov. 25 and again on Dec. 11.

A statement from the Minn. Dept. of Health says “due to the repeated and willful nature of the establishment’s non-compliance, MDH also issued a $10,000 administrative penalty and a license suspension notice”

A GoFundMe account has been established to raise money for legal fees.

“As the result of our choice to challenge executive orders which limit the reach of the Constitution and American civil liberties, we have received punitive action totaling a 72-hour cease and desist, suspension of our license, and a $10,000 fine” the GoFundMe page says.

The tavern’s Facebook page says it will be “100% transparent” with the use of the donations received and will donate remaining funds to the ReOpen Minnesota Coalition and local charities.

“We will continue to fight for you and our right to serve you.”