Pet Connection: Meet Pauley & Tara

Conures New In The Shelter Need A Home For The Holidays

We have some old friends joining us this week for Pet Connection for the first time in months, CAARE bird rescue out of West Fargo. And to make up for lost time, they’re showing us two beautiful Conures looking for homes this holiday season. Meet Pauley and Tara. Click here to find out more from CAARE’s website.

Plus, Sadie The Siamese Still Searching this morning. The senior kitty joined us last week for Pet Connection from Homeward Animal Shelter.

Despite her age, she’s got a sneaky energetic quality to her.

And she’s available for the shelter’s seniors for seniors discount.