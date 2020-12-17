Pet Connection: Meet Sadie

A saucy Siamese with personality to match her pretty face.

Siamese cats are widely known for their beauty, including their often-blue eyes and their lovely, distinctive markings, which come in a variety of shades.

This week’s cat is more than just a pretty face, though.

Sadie the Siamese comes to us from Homeward Animal Shelter, and Homeward’s Heather Klefstad says you’d never know she’s a senior kitty.

She’s got the spunky energy and spirit that you usually see in a much younger cat, but she’s still available for the shelter’s Seniors to Seniors discount.

If you would like to bring this lovely lady home for the holidays, check out her full profile and fill out an application through this link, here:

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/#petfocus_0=&resultSort_0=animalRescueID&resultOrder_0=asc&page_0=4&age_0=&sex_0=&searchString_0=&action_0=search