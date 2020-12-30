Fire causes major damage to Detroit Lakes RV dealer

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Damage is estimated at more than $1 million in a fire at Wold’s RV Sales in Detroit Lakes.

Fire Chief Ryan Swanson says flames were pouring out the east side of the building when the fire was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Swanson says the fire caused “major damage” to the showroom and parts room areas of the building.

Swanson says a firefighter’s back was injured from pulling hose through deep snow.

Firefighters from Audubon and Frazee provided assistance.

The cause is being investigated.