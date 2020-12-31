Pet Connection: Meet Rocky

Rocky is high-energy and very affectionate

Rocky has a bundle of energy and loves the snow. The 2-year-old Kelpie, Australian/Mix came to the Humane Society of the Lakes as a stray. He’s super affectionate, but gets carried away sometimes and could use some training.

He would do best in a home with no small children or cats. He would need to be closely supervised in a home with other dogs.

But he’s a playful pup who loves his toys, especially rope toys.

If you think he’s the dog for you, check out his profile by clicking here.

You still have a chance for one of our feathered friends from last week’s Pet Connection. Polly the Nandy Conrue and Tara the Sun Conure joined us from CAARE in West Fargo.

Things are looking good for Tara, the yellow-colored Conure from last week. She has a pending adoption. Yay!

But Polly still needs a home. He’s a geriatric Conure, but he still appears to be in great health, and a loving home would help him enjoy his golden years.

C