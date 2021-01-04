European grocery store opens in downtown Moorhead

The owner decided to open in Moorhead because he says there's not a store like this in our area.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – If you’ve always wanted to experience European culture, you might not have to go too far to do it.

Taste of Europe opened its doors last month at 106 5th Street South.

The store has a variety of food items coming from countries like Russia, Germany and Italy.

You’ll be able to find everything from meats and sweets to drinks.

“Everybody’s been thanking me for opening up in Moorhead. And I was kind of surprised at first, I was not sure it was going to be a great idea, but I’ve been busy the last two weeks. It’s been a lot of business, and it’s been awesome actually,” says the owner of Taste of Europe Emir Kurti.

The store also has a lounge area where if you’re looking for a quiet place to work or do homework.