Origin of large fire determined, cause still being investigated

FARGO (KVRR) – A large fire that started in a warehouse west of downtown Fargo caused about $205,000 in damage.

The fire broke out Dec. 5 in the former Woodchuck Furniture Restoration building on 1st Ave. North.

Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the fire started in a room near the center of the building but the cause remains undetermined.

Crews from Moorhead and West Fargo were called in to help put out the fire. The building was considered a total loss.

Erickson says the building had a fire sprinkler system but was not properly maintained and had been shut off.