LIVE: Freezing Out Covid at Frostival

Ice out this dang virus while you have fun at the annual metro-wide wintertime festival.

It’s the first major event for most of the metro’s public parks since the pandemic struck last March — and the timing couldn’t be better.

Frostival is underway for the next few weeks, just in time for emergency restrictions to be lifted throughout Minnesota.

It’s hitting here at the same time real winter weather is setting in, in earnest.

And that’s got parks folks excited about what’s in store.

After all, heading outside for winter recreation is the perfect way to shake off the winter blues, not to mention the effects of isolation after all these months of social distancing.

There are snowshoeing and cross-country skiiing opportunities as well as cardboard sled races, outdoor movie nights, birding, snowball fights, and ice sculpture competitions among the 45 or so public events.

In order to preserve space for social distancing, you should check the site for pre-registration requirements.

We talked live via Zoom with Moorhead Parks’ Trevor Magnuson about why Frostival folks think this could be the biggest year yet.

For a full schedule of events and updates on last-minute Covid cancellations, check out the link here: