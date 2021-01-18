Fire at Richland Co. shop brings in eight departments

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. – Fire crews are working on knocking down a blaze at the Richland County Shop.

Eight crews were called around 8:00 Monday night.

Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says no one was at the building because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. He adds the fire started in the main building.

A cause is not known yet.

