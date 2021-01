COVID-19 Variant From Brazil Found In Minnesota, First Documented Case In U.S.

Covid-19 variant (CDC)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A variant of COVID-19 that originated in Brazil has been discovered in Minnesota, the first known case documented in the United States.

Minnesota Department of Health says the variant was found in a person who had recently traveled to Brazil.

It is thought to spread quicker than the original COVID-19 strain.

The patient lives in the Twin Cities metro.