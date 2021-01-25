Three Moorhead officers recognized for ‘exceptional actions and service’

Officers Hermes, Bischoff and Yagow

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Two Moorhead police officers have received Lifesaving Awards and another officer was given the Distinguished Service Award.

In December, Officers Anastacia Hermes and Maria Bischoff overheard an emergency dispatch for a female who was not breathing. Both officers quickly cleared their current calls to respond to the medical assist.

Bischoff and Hermes began chest compressions until EMS responders arrived. A pulse was restored and the victim was reported to be communicating the following day.

On January 2, dispatch received a call that a man pointed a gun at people in another vehicle in Moorhead.

Officer Dalton Yagow attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued moving slowly forward. The passenger’s door opened, and a man got out with a sawed-off shotgun and pointed it in Yagow’s direction.

Yagow drew his gun and yelled for the suspect to drop his shotgun. The man dropped the gun and ran toward an apartment building.

Yagow secured a second person in the vehicle and “provided crucial information over his radio to assisting officers.” The suspect was located inside the apartment building after a search.