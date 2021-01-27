LIVE: Polar Fest

Chill out in Lakes Country.

If you’re looking for a cool way to spend some time outdoors celebrating the midwinter weather and all the activities that come with it, lakes country has you covered.

Polar Fest is the 10-day festival held each year in the city of Detroit Lakes, and this year is also the city’s 150-year anniversary.

So they’re pulling out all the stops to make sure you can come and help them celebrate in a socially-distant way in the midwinter weather.

Their usual Frozen Fireworks are off for safety’s sake, but there will be sesquicentennially-themed ice sculptures throughout the park, a hotdish drive-thru, wine tastings, outdoor skating, ice fishing and ice golf, a fun run, a proxy polar plunge featuring Josh Duhamel, and more.

This year, for the first time, the festival will also include a kite competition featuring professional kite flyers out on the frozen lake.

Organizer Lisa Trana Zoomed in live with the Morning Show to share some of the details for the pandemic Polar Fest and how they plan to pull it off.

https://polarfestdl.com/schedule