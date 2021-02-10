Fire heavily damages Fargo apartment building

FARGO (KVRR) – Fire heavily damaged an apartment building Tuesday night in Fargo.

Firefighters were called to 711 10th Ave. N. at around 9:45 p.m. Crews made their way into the basement where they encountered heavy smoke and fire. The fire was under control within 15 minutes.

Several apartments were occupied at the time of the fire. Everyone inside was able to escape. The Red Cross is providing temporary lodging assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.