West Fargo Firefighters Battle Fire In Cold Weather

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Firefighters knock down a fire that broke out early Sunday morning in West Fargo.

Crews were able to contain the damage to the two-stall garage with minimal smoke damage inside the home.

The people living there were able to get out safely and no one was hurt.

The occupants were not displaced.

Fire crews stayed on scene for around 80 minutes in -24 weather.

The value of the damage is not known at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.