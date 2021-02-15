Valentine’s Day Fire Destroys Dahl House In Rural Bagley, MN

CLEARWATER CO., Minn. — A fire on Valentine’s Day destroys a house on Stockyard Road, about 14 miles south of Bagley, Minnesota.

Crews responding just before midnight last night to the house owned by Allan and Sue Dahl, who were not home.

They arrived to the find the house fully engulfed in flames.

It is considered a total loss.

Two vehicles parked nearby have extensive fire damage.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause.