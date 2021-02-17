Sanford Health is prepared for COVID-19 variant in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sanford Health Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin says it’s no surprise that the U.K. COVID-19 variant has made its way to North Dakota.

Even so, he says it does concern him, as there is evidence that the variant is more contagious and may cause more severe illness.

Griffin says Sanford Health in Fargo is prepared for a potential surge.

He adds that the hospital is well-staffed and has enough hospital beds to care for more COVID-19 patients.

“We are ready for another surge. We sure hope it’s different this time, given that I think we’ve been doing a good job with social distancing and masking in our communities, and also the vaccine, so I think there are some things that make this different,” Griffin explains.

He adds that Sanford Health has been notified there may be a delay in vaccine deliveries due to the extreme cold weather conditions.

The delay could last from a few days to up to a week.