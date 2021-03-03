Social Distancing: Snow Plow Naming Contest Winners

Last month in this segment I talked about a way you could take part in a very important bit of business in Minnesota, naming snow plows.

The Minnesota DOT held an online vote to name plows across the state.

Most of the names were delightfully punny and full or local references.

The top eight names will be immortalized on one of the DOT’s plows, one in each DOT region around the state.

And with more than 122 thousand voters, they announced the winners.

Here you go. I’m pretty happy with the winners. You got Plow Bunyan, great Minnesota reference. There’s a truck honoring Prince, The Truck Formerly Known as Plow. F. Salt Fitzgerald, named after the author of The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald, who I didn’t realize until now was born in St. Paul.

But one name blew away the competition, getting more than 65,000, more than twice any other name. Plowy McPlowFace. Because of course.

That name will go on a truck in the Metro District.

District 2 covers Northwest Minnesota, based in Bemidji. They’ll get a truck named Plow Bunyan.

District 4 covers West Central Minnesota with officers in Detroit Lakes in Morris. They get my number one favorite plow name, Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya.

Click here for the full vote breakdown.

