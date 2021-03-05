LIVE: Red River Sportsmen’s Show

If you buy a boat this weekend, don't forget the life jacket to go with it.

The ice is melting fast throughout the region, and the boats and grills are disappearing just as fast.

That’s the word from organizers at the Red River Sportsmen’s Show, who say some of the boat dealers you’ll see at the show are already looking at the end of their inventory for the season.

The heightened demand is due in part to the surge of interest in outdoor recreation gear we saw starting last year, as the pandemic pushed us away from travel.

Instead of spending on plane tickets, consumers put their leisure dollars toward supplies for entertaining our families at home and outdoors.

And if you’re making the investment in water gear, don’t forget to make sure you have a life jacket to go with it.

Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel, the most famous “spokes-squirrel” in the country, is there at the Sportsmen’s Show at the Fargodome this weekend performing live.

She and her handlers help remind us about the importance of water safety and wearing a life jacket any time you’re out on a watercraft.

The Sportsmen’s Show Barry Cenaiko joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker and Adam Ladwig live via Zoom to talk about Covid safety measures, and the crowd they’re expecting now that warm weather and the vaccine rollout are really ramping up in the region.

For times, schedules and more: