LIVE: Unglued Craft Fest

Consider your Zoom fatigue officially CONQUERED.

This pandemic has forced a lot of us to draw on our creativity to stay sane and entertained in ways we never had to before.

And now, the experts at making much of what’s around you are showing us how to do it in a bigger way than ever before.

The 11th Annual Unglued: Craft Fest is going forward this year.

And to do it, they’re gluing together an in-person and virtual festival so there’s something for everyone.

The first two days, March 12th and 13th, are at the West Acres Mall with more than 45 curated makers, artists and more.

Social distancing and masks are required.

Then, on Sunday March 14th, the virtual event rolls out.

Demos and workshops are all happening online all weekend to make it as pandemic-safe as possible.

Ashley Morken and her incredible Unglued Zoom outfit Zoomed in live with the Morning Show’s Emily and Adam to teach us how to give our mornings a little extra sparkle by gold-leafing a terra-cotta planter.

It’s just one of the fun and decorative demos you can try yourself at the Unglued: Craft Fest this weekend.

(Our apologies to Marshall, Rob and Noah for the inadvertent Velvet Goldmining of the KVRR Weather Center.)

For all the details about this weekend’s festival, check out the link below.