Cause of Dilworth house fire determined

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – A fire that destroyed a home Thursday in Dilworth was caused by “an electrical issue.”

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the cause was determined by an investigator from the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office.

Empting says the person who was inside the home remains in the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Dilworth and Moorhead fire crews were called out to the house on 7th Ave. Northeast at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dilworth Fire Asst. Chief Scott Payne says the fire started in the middle of the house but soon spread to other areas.