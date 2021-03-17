LIVE: Fargo Film Festival As Fargo Theatre Turns 95

Think your party will be as bangin' as this one when you turn 95?

FARGO — She looks pretty darn good for someone near hitting the century mark, but it’ll be awhile yet before we can appreciate her in person.

The Art Deco jewel of downtown Fargo, the Fargo Theatre, turns 95 years old on Monday — and she’s celebrating her birthday by kicking off yet another year of the best of independent film tomorrow.

Thursday marks the first day of the ten-day Fargo Film Festival, and this year’s celebration is being held entirely online for pandemic safety.

Not only can you purchase multi-short packages, single features and more online through the Theatre starting March 18th, you can also get access to a variety of Zoom panel discussions with the movie makers themselves.

The good timing continues for film buffs in the region, since Oscar nominations were just announced this week.

The festival features two short films which were both nominated for Academy Awards.

One, called “Feeling Through,” tells the story of a young man experiencing homelessness and his attempts to help a deaf-blind man out and about in their shared city.

It features what may be the first deaf-blind actor ever to be featured as the lead in a movie.

It figures among the favorites of the Fargo Theatre’s Sean Volk, who Zoomed in to the Morning Show to talk movies with Emily Welker.

Here’s a link to the offerings starting Thursday, along with times, prices, and more details, to get you ready to celebrate and connect through film, until we can get back together to do it in person at the Fargo Theatre.

https://fargofilmfestival.org/