Fargo Mask Mandate Set To Expire As Active Cases Rise In Cass County

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo’s mask mandate ends Monday while Cass County continues to lead North Dakota in active cases with 285.

Cass is well ahead of any other county in the state.

Last Sunday the county had 198 active cases.

State health officials report one new COVID-19 death and 49 new cases.

Nearly 195,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

It will be made available to the entire general public starting Monday, March 29.

Minnesota health officials report 5 more deaths from COVID-19, all in the southern half of the state.

The state has nearly 1,000 new cases of the virus.

1.4 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Around 840,000 people are fully vaccinated.

South Dakota has one new death from COVID-19 and 145 new cases.

Those being treated in hospitals is down 10 from Saturday to 59.

Active cases remain around 2,200.

Around 217,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.