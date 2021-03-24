2021 Spring Commencement: MSUM To Be Virtual

Also Plans for Concordia in Moorhead, NDSU & UND

FARGO-MOORHEAD-GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For a second year, MSUM will hold its spring commencement ceremonies virtually.

President Anne Blackhurst says large in-person gatherings are still not allowed under guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the governor’s Executive Orders.

MSUM will host four college-level virtual ceremonies May 13 and 14.

Smaller ceremonies using a meeting format will allow graduates to see the faces of the students, faculty and staff in their college.

Concordia is planning in-person commencement in May and modified for COVID-19 protocols.

Details are still being worked out.

NDSU will celebrate 2021 spring graduates at the Fargodome on May 15 with adjusted safety protocols in place.

UND will hold a virtual commencement and it’ll be posted online on May 15.