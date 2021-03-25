GoFundMe set up for 6 year old killed in Moorhead apartment

MOORHEAD, MN — A GoFundMe account is set up in the name of Marcellus, a six year old who was shot and killed in a Moorhead apartment.

Police say the 6-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound Sunday night after police say a group of unsupervised kids found a gun.

The fund set up by the boys grandmother will be used to cover the funeral costs as well as emotional support for his siblings and those affected by the incident.

The post says Marcellus was born in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Moorhead police say they may have more information on the shooting next week.