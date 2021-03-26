East Grand Forks restaurant fire causes $500k in damages

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A fire Thursday at the Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews in downtown East Grand Forks caused an estimated $500,000 damage. Fire officials say the cause is being blamed on improperly discarded smoking materials.

When firefighters arrived, light smoke was visible from the roof of the two-story building. Firefighters found flames burning along a partition between the roof of the restaurant and some upper floor apartments. The fire was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries.

The upper floor contained seven apartments. One resident was displaced and all others were allowed to return to their units.

Authorities say the restaurant is working with the Department of Health on reopening the business.