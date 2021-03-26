Police identify person of interest in Fargo fire investigation

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police say one of three persons of interest has been identified in connection to a fire in the former Mid America Steel building.

Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The fire was reported shortly after 7:00 p.m. Monday. Firefighters from Moorhead were called in to assist with the two-alarm blaze.

The fire burned for several hours and caused a thick, black plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.