Apartment Garage Stall Fire Causes $10,000 in Damage

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A fire breaks out in a garage stall in a row of unattached apartment garages in Grand Forks.

It was reported around 7 Sunday morning at 2120 Library Lane.

Crews found the fire in a center stall and put it out.

The damage was contained to the one garage and is estimated at around $10,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.