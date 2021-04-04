Progress Made On Fire Near Medora, As Another Ignites In National Park

Badlands Search & Rescue Service / Facebook

BILLINGS CO., N.D. — A grass fire that forced the evacuation of the small tourist town of Medora, North Dakota is now 85% contained.

Another fire was reported on USDA Forest Service national grasslands on Saturday that has now started burning into the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, south of Watford City.

That fire is around 30% contained and has burned around 1000 acres.

Two air tankers were called in for assistance from South Dakota on Saturday and they delivered one drop each.

The North Unit visitor center is at risk.

To the south, Medora was spared while nearly 2300 acres burned nearby in the fire that started Thursday.

Firefighters are making progress on fire containment despite the difficult terrain and sustained red flag conditions.

A red flag warning was issued again Sunday for the western half of North Dakota.