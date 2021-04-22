Pet Connection: Meet Kylee

Kylee Is Looking For A Quiet Home And A Nice Lap To Snuggle On

We have a little floof looking for a nice quiet home and a nice warm lap to curl up in.

Kylee is coming our way in this week’s Pet Connection from the Humane Society of Otter Tail County in Fergus Falls.

She’s a four-year-old tortiseshell cat who has been at the shelter for a little over a month.

She’s a quiet cat who would do well with someone living in an apartment. She’d love to have someone to cuddle up with.

She grew up with other cats, but hasn’t found any kitty friends in her new surroundings. She’s also not the best with dogs.

But she’s a great addition to the right home. Find out more about her by clicking here.

The Humane Society is also hosting an online auction from next Thursday April 29th through May 3rd. They’re doing it over Facebook. Just join the event page on Facebook to bid. Click here to do that.

Last week’s big boy is still looking for a home. Bogart joined us from Homeward Animal Rescue.

He’s a 110-pound Mastiff, so you’re getting a lot of pooch for the price.

He’s not a good fit in homes with other dogs or with children. But he likes cats and thinks he’s just an oversized lapdog.

Homward’s website says he’s still available. Click here to find out more about him.