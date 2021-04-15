Pet Connection: Meet Bogart

Talk about tall, dark, and handsome.

A big star is making his debut this morning on Pet Connection.

With rugged appeal and good looks, big guy Bogart is a mastiff cross who made his way to Homeward Animal Shelter via a brief stop first at the local animal pound.

As you can see from the video of him with Homeward’s Heather Klefstad, Bogart is a lot of dog.

So much so that he wants to be the only dog in your life.

Bogart must have heard the old stagehand’s advice: never work with kids or animals, because, he’s not a good fit in homes with other dogs or with children.

(Although he is willing to share the limelight, and a home, with cats. So he’s not a total prima donna.)

What he is more than anything else is a major cuddler.

This mastiff mix is convinced he’s a lap dog.

He’s fixed, fully-grown, and just looking for someone who wants him as their handsome leading man on a permanent basis.

Check out Bogart’s full adoption profile at the link below.

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-dogs/