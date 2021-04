Two fires break out at Grand Forks Ambassador Motel Friday night

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Investigators are trying to find out what caused two fires at a Grand Forks motel Friday night.

Firefighters were sent to the Ambassador Motel on South Washington Street at around 9:30 p.m.

They found fires in two areas of the building before putting them out.

The motel is vacant and no injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated at more than $30,000 dollars.